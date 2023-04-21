Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Release LIVE Updates: Salman Khan Delivers 'Paisa Vasool' Entertainer on Eid; Fans Celebrate With Dhol

Published By: Shrishti Negi
Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 21:41 IST
Mumbai, India
Shehnaaz Gill who made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan took to the ramp in a gorgeous outfit.
Siddharth Nigam impresses all as he does a perfect air flip on the ramp. Watch viral video:
Netizens are appreciating Shehnaaz Gill’s performance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. The film marks her Bollywood debut. Read more here.
Abdu Rozik rose to fame after he participated in Bigg Boss 16. The show was hosted by Salman Khan. Read the full story here.
A number of social media users are also disappointed with Salman Khan’s KKBKKJ. They are calling the film ‘cringe’.
Salman Khan fans visit theatres with dhol to watch his latest release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
In a new video shared by a paparazzo handle, cinema goers can be seen applauding Salman Khan and his film.
Palak Tiwari is trending big on Twitter as she marks her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Fans are appreciating her performance in the film.
Ritesh Deshmukh lauds Salman Khan’s KKBKKJ and calls it an ‘action packed family drama’. Check out his Tweet here:
Siddharth Nigam took to his Instagram handle to share a selfie with KKBKKJ co-stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and others. In the caption, the young actor also sent Eid wishes to his fans.
With Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shehnaaz Gill has also marked her Bollywood debut. Therefore, Punjabi heartthrob’s fans are congratulating her on social media.
Lets Dance Chotu Motu song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan is trending on number 1 on YouTube. It has already scored 10 million views within two days of its release.
A video has now surfaced on social media in which Salman Khan fans can be seen playing dhol and grooving to the same outside theatres.
With his action-packed drama, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan is returning to the big screen after a hiatus of four years on Eid. Take a look at his stylish appearance during the promotions of the movie right here:
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is getting a positive response from the audience so far. Sharing his thoughts on the film, one of the social media users called it a ‘perfect movie’. Check out the Tweet here:
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan review: Salman Khan’s onscreen banter with Pooja Hegde’s Bhagyalaxmi makes you root for them. Besides, Maine Pyar Kiya flashback is the best thing about this film. Read the full review, here.
A video of Salman Khan fans celebrating the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan outside a theatre is going viral on social media.
Shehnaaz Gill fans celebrate the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan fans.
Salman Khan fans bring life-size posters of the Bollywood superstar to theatres as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases in cinemas today.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, largely received positive feedback with a few dubbing it average.
Shehnaaz Gill gets big shout-out on Twitter as she makes her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which releases today.
Music composer Devi Sri Prasad opens up about working on Lets Dance Chotu Motu for Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. “He has called me to compose some or the other song in most of his films. We had great fun when we did Seeti Maar and Jai Ho. We have a great bond and he’s definitely very special," DSP told us.
As Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases in theatres today, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan takes top spot on Twitter trend.
Trade expert Joginder Tuteja tweets, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan - FANTASTIC INTERVAL BLOCK! The film starts well, then gets into the love story routine which is decent, but then 20 minutes leading to the interval are SUPERB. Mazaa aa raha hai! Having good expectations from the second half now! #SalmanKhan #PoojaHegde."
After cancelling the premiere of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in the wake of Pamela Chopra’s demise, Salman Khan hosted a small screening for the movie on Thursday in Mumbai. It was attended by Pooja Hegde, Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma and others.
A Twitter user wrote, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is entertaining. Songs and BGM was good. #SalmanKhan acted superb in the movie. The movie’s visuals camera work editing dialogue delivery story + screenplay everything is just perfect."
Shehnaaz Gill, who is making debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, reveals that the Bollywood superstar is very fond of her.
Salman Khan’s fans dance in theatres as they watch the first day first show of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
A netizen tweeted, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the biggest of Farhad Samji movie! The dialogue and the intensity and the performance of all actors is fantastic and fabulous. I don’t believe this is Farhad’s direction, but seriously it’s a Paisa vasool movie."
While reviewing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a netizen tweeted, “Thoroughly enjoyable… good to see Salman Khan having fun after a long time."
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Review, Release LIVE Updates: Actor Salman Khan is back on the big screens after four years on Eid with his new movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan, which releases today in 5700 screens worldwide. The film is receiving mixed response from the audience and critics. Helmed by Farhad Samjhi, the movie is said to be loosely inspired by Tamil star Ajith’s 2014 film Veeram.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Pooja Hegde, Venkantesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Ram Charan makes a cameo appearance in Yentamma song. The film is expected to collect Rs 100 crores over the Eid weekend.
Salman Khan’s last full-fledged theatrical release was Dabangg 3 in 2019. The film got a lukewarm response from the audience. In 2021, Antim arrived in theatres. However, Salman didn’t play the lead role in the film. Notably, Salman Khan has a special connection with Eid. Some of Salman’s highest-grossing films have been released on Eid, and this time as well, it can turn out to be another super hit Eid release, owing to the buzz surrounding the movie.
Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a family entertainer. The film also marks Bollywood debuts of Shehnaaz and Palak. Meanwhile, Salman Khan was supposed to host the screening of the movie on Thursday, a day prior to its Eid release. But it was postponed after the sudden demise of Yash Chopra’s wife, Pamela Chopra, on Thursday morning. The makers then rescheduled the screening of the film in the wee hours of Friday. The screening was, however, attended by limited guests. Sajid Nadiadwala, Riteish Deshmukh, Alvira Khan, Aayush Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Vinali Bhatnagar, Himesh Reshammiya among others were seen at the screening.
The excitement surrounding Salman Khan movie still remains high even after the pandemic. Salman still maintains a sizeable following, and fans still celebrate the release of his films like an annual festival.
