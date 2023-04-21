Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Release LIVE Updates: Salman Khan Delivers 'Paisa Vasool' Entertainer on Eid; Fans Celebrate With Dhol

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Review, Release LIVE Updates: Actor Salman Khan is back on the big screens after four years on Eid with his new movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan, which releases today in 5700 screens worldwide. The film is receiving mixed response from the audience and critics. Helmed by Farhad Samjhi, the movie is said to be loosely inspired by Tamil star Ajith’s 2014 film Veeram.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Pooja Hegde, Venkantesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Ram Charan makes a cameo appearance in Yentamma song. The film is expected to collect Rs 100 crores over the Eid weekend.

Salman Khan’s last full-fledged theatrical release was Dabangg 3 in 2019. The film got a lukewarm response from the audience. In 2021, Antim arrived in theatres. However, Salman didn’t play the lead role in the film. Notably, Salman Khan has a special connection with Eid. Some of Salman’s highest-grossing films have been released on Eid, and this time as well, it can turn out to be another super hit Eid release, owing to the buzz surrounding the movie.

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a family entertainer. The film also marks Bollywood debuts of Shehnaaz and Palak. Meanwhile, Salman Khan was supposed to host the screening of the movie on Thursday, a day prior to its Eid release. But it was postponed after the sudden demise of Yash Chopra’s wife, Pamela Chopra, on Thursday morning. The makers then rescheduled the screening of the film in the wee hours of Friday. The screening was, however, attended by limited guests. Sajid Nadiadwala, Riteish Deshmukh, Alvira Khan, Aayush Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Vinali Bhatnagar, Himesh Reshammiya among others were seen at the screening.

The excitement surrounding Salman Khan movie still remains high even after the pandemic. Salman still maintains a sizeable following, and fans still celebrate the release of his films like an annual festival.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here