Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan's Movie Finally Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark At The Box Office

Salman Khan’s multi-starrer movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has finally crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Reportedly, the film earned Rs 4.50 at the box office on day 10 i.e on April 30. With this, the domestic box office collection of the movie has now crossed Rs 100 crore mark. It now stands at Rs 100.30 crore.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had opened at Rs 13.50 crore at the box office but saw a massive jump in its collection on day two and day three when it earned Rs 24 crore and Rs 25 crore respectively. Later, it started to witness a decline in its box office numbers.

Released on April 21 i.e on the occasion of Eid, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a multi-starrer film. Besides Salman Khan, it also featured Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill in key roles. It also marked the Bollywood debuts of Shehnaaz Gill and Pala Tiwari. The film is directed by Farhad Samjhi.

Earlier, Salman Khan took to Twitter, dropped a picture of himself and thanked his fans for showering love on KKBKKJ. “Thank u for all your love n support . Thank u , really appreciate it #KBKJ," he wrote.

News18’s review of the film read, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan doesn’t need you to put your grey matter to use and the makers are unapologetic about that. It is simplistic and run-of-the-mill and lacks novelty and even a purpose. It is sheer fluff and out-and-out popcorn entertainment. Keep your judgments and rationale aside and it might not disappoint you."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3. It is scheduled to hit the screens in November 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will see Salman and Katrina Kaif return with their spy avatars.

