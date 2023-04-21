Trends :Samantha Ruth PrabhuKatrina KaifSalman Khan SmokingPushpa 3Shah Rukh Khan
Home » Movies » 'Shehnaaz As Sukoon' Trends As She Makes Her Bollywood Debut With KKBKKJ, Fans Call Her 'Amazing'

'Shehnaaz As Sukoon' Trends As She Makes Her Bollywood Debut With KKBKKJ, Fans Call Her 'Amazing'

Netizens are appreciating Shehnaaz Gill's performance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. The film marks her Bollywood debut.

Advertisement

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 15:43 IST

Mumbai, India

Shehnaaz Gill fans are talking about her journey from Bigg Boss 13 to Bollywood. (Photos: Twitter)
Shehnaaz Gill fans are talking about her journey from Bigg Boss 13 to Bollywood. (Photos: Twitter)

This is the day Shehnaaz Gill fans were eagerly waiting for! The Punjabi heartthrob has finally made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. The film is now in theatres and is getting mixed reviews from all. However, it is Shehnaaz’s performance that has left everyone completely impressed.

Hours after the film’s release, ‘Shehnaaz as Sukoon’ is now trending on Twitter with fans showering love on their favourite actress. For the unversed, Shehnaaz plays the role of Sukoon in KKBKKJ. While some are calling Shehnaaz’s performance in Salman Khan’s movie ‘amazing’, others argued that she should have been given more screen time. Several social users also talked about Shehnaaz Gill’s journey from Bigg Boss 13 to Bollywood.

“Congratulation @ishehnaaz_gill it’s just the beginning of your journey and u nailed it even neutrals are praising your acting it’s so overwhelming for all of us..we are super proud of you keep shining (sic)," one of the Tweets read.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, News18 Showsha’s review of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also mentioned that Shehnaaz and Palak Tiwari should have been given more screen time. “Much like Bhumika, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill and Vinali Bhatnagar hardly have any screen time. In fact, the trio is barely given full dialogues. Every time they speak, they contribute words turn-by-turn to finish a sentence. As the wounded and blood-smeared men engage in violence, they stand as stunningly dressed silent spectators throwing anxious expressions from time to time," it read.

Besides Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam among others. It is directed by Farhad Samji.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Chirag SehgalChirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop grou...Read More

first published: April 21, 2023, 15:35 IST
last updated: April 21, 2023, 15:43 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Shehnaaz Gill, Tabu Among Stars At Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid Bash, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Arpita Khan Eid Bash: Neha Sharma, Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Anil Kapoor Attend