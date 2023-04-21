'Shehnaaz As Sukoon' Trends As She Makes Her Bollywood Debut With KKBKKJ, Fans Call Her 'Amazing'

This is the day Shehnaaz Gill fans were eagerly waiting for! The Punjabi heartthrob has finally made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. The film is now in theatres and is getting mixed reviews from all. However, it is Shehnaaz’s performance that has left everyone completely impressed.

Hours after the film’s release, ‘Shehnaaz as Sukoon’ is now trending on Twitter with fans showering love on their favourite actress. For the unversed, Shehnaaz plays the role of Sukoon in KKBKKJ. While some are calling Shehnaaz’s performance in Salman Khan’s movie ‘amazing’, others argued that she should have been given more screen time. Several social users also talked about Shehnaaz Gill’s journey from Bigg Boss 13 to Bollywood.

“Congratulation @ishehnaaz_gill it’s just the beginning of your journey and u nailed it even neutrals are praising your acting it’s so overwhelming for all of us..we are super proud of you keep shining (sic)," one of the Tweets read.

Meanwhile, News18 Showsha’s review of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also mentioned that Shehnaaz and Palak Tiwari should have been given more screen time. “Much like Bhumika, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill and Vinali Bhatnagar hardly have any screen time. In fact, the trio is barely given full dialogues. Every time they speak, they contribute words turn-by-turn to finish a sentence. As the wounded and blood-smeared men engage in violence, they stand as stunningly dressed silent spectators throwing anxious expressions from time to time," it read.

Besides Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam among others. It is directed by Farhad Samji.

