Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer: Salman Khan All Set To Be 'Violent' In This Massy Action Film

After a hiatus of four years, Salman Khan is all set to make a comeback to the big screen on Eid with the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film marks his return to theatres on Eid. The last time he had an Eid release was in 2019 with Bharat. With a star-studded cast and a promising storyline, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has generated a lot of buzz among Salman Khan’s fans who are eagerly waiting for the film’s release. The wait is one step closer with the trailer being finally out!

The action-comedy, directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films, features a star-studded cast, including Salman Khan himself, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari. The trailer promises a massy, action-packed experience in the cinemas.

The film, set to hit theatres on April 21, revolves around the eldest brother of a large family who is hesitant to marry as he fears it may lead to conflict within the household. His younger brothers, who are already married, team up to help him find a suitable partner. Salman recently shared the teaser of the film in which he introduced his character as ‘Bhaijaan’. When Pooja Hegde asks him, “Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman replies, “Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don’t have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)" as shots of him fighting goons play in the background.

The actor also shared a new poster of the film yesterday, one day before the release of its trailer. The poster features Salman Khan looking stylish in a suit and sunglasses, and captioned it, “Kal apne bhai aur jaan ke saath #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan ka trailer dekh."

Salman’s most recent outing on the big screen was in the 2022 movie Antim, which was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and also starred his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. He also made a special appearance earlier this year in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

