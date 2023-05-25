KKK13: Rohit Shetty Begins Shoot, Shiv Thakare and Others Welcome Filmmaker In A Style

The highly anticipated 13th season of the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, is all set to return to the small screen. Led by the renowned filmmaker and action maestro, Rohit Shetty, the show’s filming begins today. Rohit recently took to his Instagram handle to share a fun video of with Shiv Thakare and all the other contestants. Sharing the video, he wrote, “When the Khiladis make you follow the trend…Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13."

In an interview with Pinkvilla, host Rohit Shetty expressed his excitement for the upcoming show. As the 13th season approaches, Rohit unveils a thrilling jungle theme, marking the show’s exploration of uncharted territory and embracing its ultimate rule of excitement. “Hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi each year is something that I absolutely enjoy. With season 13 we are going into the wild with a jungle theme and the ultimate rule of the jungle is – the survival of the fittest and the bravest. It will be exciting to witness the wilderness of South Africa as the stakes are going to rise and the magnitude of action will be greater than the previous seasons," he said.

The upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is set to feature an impressive lineup of renowned individuals from diverse backgrounds. From the world of acting, we have the talented Rohit Bose Roy, Daisy Shah, and Shiv Thakare from Bigg Boss 16, alongside Archana Gautam. Joining them are popular TV actors Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja, and Sheezan Khan. The show will also see singers Dino James and Rashmeet Kaur participating along with reality television personality Soundous Moufakir. Together, they will embark on an exhilarating journey, tackling terrifying challenges in the breathtaking landscape of South Africa.

With its remarkable viewership in previous instalments, Khatron Ke Khiladi has established itself as one of the most popular shows on television. The show’s shooting has already begun in Cape Town, and the contestants have formed a strong bond with each other.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is reportedly scheduled to premiere on July 17. It is all set to air on Colors TV.