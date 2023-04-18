KL Rahul Gets Heartfelt Birthday Wish from Father-in-law Suniel Shetty; Check Out Here

KL Rahul is celebrating his birthday today. To mark the special occasion, father-in-law Suniel Shetty penned a special post for the cricketer. As the clock struck midnight, the Bollywood star shared an unseen picture from his daughter Athiya Shetty’s wedding with KL Rahul.

In the photo, the actor is seen welcoming the cricketer at his home. He also applies ’tilak’ on his son-in-law’s forehead. Along with it, Suniel Shetty wrote, “Blessed to have you in our lives… Happy birthday baba."

KL Rahul was quick to notice the post. He rushed to the comment section and dropped red heart and evil eye emoticons. He even re-shared the post on his Instagram stories. Even Athiya Shetty’s brother Ahan Shetty penned a birthday wish for his brother-in-law KL Rahul. On his Instagram Story, Ahan shared a photo wherein the duo sporting white and black outfits and posed for the camera. “Happy birthday brother KL Rahul," he wrote along with the pictures and videos.

Ahan Shetty’s longtime girlfriend and fashion designer Tania Shroff also wished KL Rahul in a special post. Along with a screenshot of their video call where the cricketer’s face was seen smeared with cake, Tania Shroff wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

KL Rahul and Athiya tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at Suniel’s farmhouse in Khandala. They hosted a typical Indian wedding, complete with customary mehendi and haldi ceremonies. It was a small wedding ceremony only attended by close friends and family members. “Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," Athiya wrote in her wedding announcement post with pictures of them as husband-wife.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul is currently leading the IPL team Lucknow Super Giants. Suniel Shetty, on the other hand, last appeared in the TV series Hunter. He is now set to appear in Hera Pheri 3 and reunite with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

