Klaus To Kung Fu Panda, 5 Films On OTT For Children

Children these days get access to mobile phones at a very young age. This has allowed them to explore the world of the internet and indulge in content that might be inappropriate for them. There are various films and series available that can play a crucial role in impacting the thought process of children. However, there are certain films that not only entertain them but also give them lifelong lessons. They also help children understand the world around them and play an impactful role in their development.

Here are five films on OTT platforms that play a positive role in the development of children:

Klaus: Klaus is an animated Netflix original that takes children into the world of friendship. In the film, there is a friendship between Santa Claus and a child. It provides a good amount of entertainment along with a lifelong lesson. It talks about priorities in life and also teaches them a lesson about friendship.

Kung Fu Panda: The animated film was released in 2008 and has been a children’s favourite since then. It is quite popular among young people for its comedy and diverse characters. The film not only provides entertainment but also teaches them a lesson about determination and a never-giving-up attitude.

Kakka Muttai: Kakka Muttai is one of the most iconic Tamil films. The story talks about the adventures of two children in a slum. However, the film is not about poverty, but it talks about aspects of humanity. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sonar Kella: The film was made by legendary director Satyajit Ray in 1974. Satyajit Ray was among the very few directors who understood the minds of children and portrayed them on the screen. The film is about a gifted child who travels to Rajasthan with a parapsychologist to find a treasure from his past life. It is available on Zee5 and Amazon Prime.

How to Train Your Dragon: The animated film was released in 2010 and is one of the most popular films among children. The film is about a child who was born into a tribal family. Everyone in his village hunts dragons, as they pose a threat to them. However, he tries to befriend a dragon. It is available on both Netflix and Amazon Prime.