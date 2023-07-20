Know How Much Trivikram Charged For Pawan Kalyan Starrer Bro: The Avatar

Pawan Kalyan’s Bro: The Avatar is scheduled for release at the end of this month. However, the makers are currently making final preparations to ensure it reaches a broad audience. Surprisingly, even with just two weeks left until the release, it has been disclosed that the post-production tasks for the film are still unfinished. Despite having Pawan Kalyan and a screenplay by Trivikram, the movie has not generated significant excitement or interest.

Ace director Trivikram has collaborated on the screenplay of the movie directed by Samuthirakani. It’s reported that Trivikram received an astounding remuneration of Rs 20 crore for his contribution, setting a new record for screenplay and dialogue writers. This payment surpasses what many top stars and directors have received for their films.

The movie features Sai Dharam Tej and Ketika Sharma and began shooting earlier this year. Power Star Pawan Kalyan finished filming his parts in a relatively short time. The film also stars Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Chembolu in significant roles.

Trivikram and Samuthirakhani have made essential modifications to align with Pawan Kalyan’s star persona and have incorporated various elements to cater to Telugu audiences’ sensibilities.