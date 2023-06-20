Know The Famous Actor Who Played Male Lead In Sunny Deol-starrer Arjun's Tamil Remake

Sunny Deol is recently in the limelight for the sequel of his upcoming film Gadar, which will hit the big screens on August 11. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the first instalment, was also re-released in a remastered 4K edition in the cinema halls on June 9. Over a career spanning decades, Sunny Deol has delivered many hits and one such film is Arjun.

The 1985 film Arjun remains one of the most-loved films of Sunny Deol which received accolades from both audiences and critics. The angst and frustration of Arjun Malvankar (Sunny Deol) have resonated to date with an entire generation of youngsters. This film also inspired remakes in Telugu (Bharatamlo Arjunudu), Kannada (Sangrama) and Tamil (Sathyaa). Venkatesh Daggubati, V Ravichandran and Kamal Haasan acted in these films respectively.

The Kamal Haasan starrer Sathyaa (1988) emerged as the most successful among these remakes. Audiences were left hooked to the screens watching the actor’s angry young man persona. Amala Akkineni, Bahadur and others also acted in this movie directed by Suresh Krishna. Sathyaa was produced by Raajkamal Films International.

Arjun, the inspiration behind Sathyaa, revolves around the life of Arjun Malvankar, who is unable to get a job despite completing his graduation. He gets into loggerheads with the law and is finally given a job by a politician Shivkumar Chowgule (Anupam Kher). Dimple Kapadia, Raj Kiran, Satyajeet Puri and Supriya Pathak also featured in the film. Director Rahul Rawail was nominated under the Best Director category for Filmfare Awards for this movie. Javed Akhtar was also nominated under the Best Story category. Producers Karim Morani and Sunil Soorma received nominations under the Best Film category as well.

Besides acting and the subject, Arjun’s music also left an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience. Listeners still adore the song Mamaiya Kero Kero Kero Mama sung by Shailendra Singh. Javed Akhtar penned the lyrics of this song composed by RD Burman. The full video of this song is available on Red Chillies Entertainment’s Youtube channel and has garnered over 6.4 million views.