Know What Makers Of Pawan Kalyan And Sai Dharam Tej's Bro Have Planned For Fans

The upcoming movie Bro starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej will be released on July 28. The makers of the film are planning to promote the film in a unique way by involving the fans. They will be making cutouts of fans’ photos and setting them up in two Telugu states. This is an amazing offer to the fans and will surely help to create excitement for the film.

The makers of the film have also announced that they will be making combo cutouts of Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, with fans’ photos in them. Fans can upload their photos and details on a link provided by the makers. People’s Media Factory, the production company of the film, has embedded the link in its official handle. Fans who have heard about this offer are already sending their photos. This is a great way for fans to be a part of the promotion of the film and to have a moment that they will cherish for a lifetime.

The first single from Bro has been met with mixed reactions from fans and music lovers. Some people feel that the composer, S Thaman, is overworked and that his recent compositions have not been so good. Thaman has acknowledged the mixed reactions but he has said that he cannot meet the expectations of every fan. He added that the music for a film is influenced by the story and that he cannot make all the decisions on his own.