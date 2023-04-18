Trends :Moonbin Death LiveAstroAishwarya RaiIleana D'CruzBTS
Home » Movies » Koffee With Karan: Ranbir Kapoor To Break His Oath and Return to KWK Season 8 With Alia Bhatt?

Koffee With Karan: Ranbir Kapoor To Break His Oath and Return to KWK Season 8 With Alia Bhatt?

Rumour mills are abuzz that Karan Johar is eager to kick off the season with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the couch.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 14:33 IST

Mumbai, India

Interestingly, the last three seasons of the chat show has kicked off with Alia Bhatt.
Interestingly, the last three seasons of the chat show has kicked off with Alia Bhatt.

Koffee With Karan is back for another season of juicy gossip and celebrity revelations! Season 7 ended on a high note, with the announcement of another season, and fans have been eagerly waiting to hear who will be on the guest list for Koffee With Karan 8. Rumour mills are abuzz that Karan Johar is eager to kick off the season with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the couch.

According to a report by Mid Day, the eighth season of Koffee With Karan is expected to start streaming in late June. Insider sources have revealed to the publication that the show’s regular guests, such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, will likely make an appearance in the upcoming season. Additionally, Karan Johar is reportedly eager to kick off the new season with Alia and Ranbir. The source suggests that Karan is particularly interested in having the couple on the first episode to delve into their married life and parenthood, knowing that viewers are curious to learn more about them.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the last three seasons of the chat show has kicked off with Alia. She was accompanied by Ranveer Singh and they both fielded some quirky questions on the ‘Koffee’ couch. Alia is all set to star alongside in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer. Ranbir last featured in season 5 of the show, but later expressed his dissatisfaction with the format. Ranbir jokingly criticized Karan for profiting from the guests. The actor and Anushka Sharma even planned to stage a protest and unite the entire film industry against the show, as they felt it was unfair!

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14 at the former’s residence Vastu in a lavish yet private ceremony attended by close friends and family. Last week, Ranbir, who has been shooting in London for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, flew down to Mumbai to spend his first anniversary with wife Alia.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

first published: April 18, 2023, 14:24 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 14:33 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Shehnaaz Gill Makes Internet Swoon With Sultry Photoshoot In Black Cutout Dress, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures