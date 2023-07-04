Konkona Sen Sharma Opens Up On Bollywood’s Distorted Depiction Of Women On-Screen

Actress-director Konkona Sen Sharma is the talk of the town in Bollywood for her recent short film, The Mirror. It is a part of the anthology Lust Stories 2. The Mirror, which stars Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash in the key roles, explores the concepts of the female gaze and voyeurism. Konkona has proved her mettle in acting and direction with several other films previously as well. Her initial days in the film industry were replete with a lot of difficulties. She talked about it in an interview with Film Companion.

Konkona said, “I’ve been acting for twenty years and I’ve struggled in the early part of my career to look a certain way or to fit in. It’s great in a way because it has helped me not seek external validation. I feel we have a very narrow focus on what’s desirable and it’s nice to be able to talk about this."

Konkona further said that she had to struggle immensely to build her identity. It is because, according to Konkona, women’s bodies – depicted on-screen in Bollywood – are expected to be thin, fair, rich, and young to feel romantic/sexual. She added that there have been certain limitations in terms of how people from different economic backgrounds are portrayed.