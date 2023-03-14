Telugu actor Jr NTR is currently on cloud nine after his latest film RRR won big at the Oscars and the Golden Globe Awards. The SS Rajamouli directorial wreaked havoc in the theatres and was widely loved by the masses and critics alike. Now, the epic action drama, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, has made India proud after its song Natu Natu bagged the coveted Oscar for Best Original Song.

And now, Jr NTR will soon resume working on his upcoming project with director Koratala Siva, tentatively titled NTR 30. As per the latest updates, it is speculated that the film will start rolling with special action sequences and then the regular shooting will begin in the first week of April. Stunt experts Ram and Laxman Chella, famously known together as the Ram Lakshman duo, have been roped in for action scenes.

Renowned film production designer Sabu Cyril has been tasked with preparing a grand set on the outskirts of Hyderabad for the first schedule. The action scenes will be executed at the opening schedule itself, accompanied by a few conversational sequences.

Sources claim that once Jr NTR returns to India, NTR 30 will be launched on March 18. The makers also seem to be planning to release the upcoming film on April 5, 2024. However, there has been no official confirmation so far.

Reportedly, NTR 30 will be released in nine different languages, including Chinese and Japanese, in addition to Hindi. Filmmaker Koratala Siva is rewriting the script accordingly. The excitement surrounding NTR 30 reached another level when it was announced that Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will make her Telugu debut with the film.

Billed to be an action drama, NTR 30 will be shot in Hyderabad, Goa, and Visakhapatnam, having an island and a port backdrop. It will also have plenty of VFX, making the film a visual spectacle.

