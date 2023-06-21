Koratala Siva To Include Underwater Action Sequence In Jr NTR's Devara, Deets Inside

Movie buffs are losing their calm as they await the release of Devara, which was earlier tentatively titled NTR 30. Makers are creating suspense by revealing details now and then. This time, another update has resurfaced among the fans. According to reports, one of the fight scenes in which Jr NTR faces off against antagonist Saif Ali Khan will be shot underwater, promising to give viewers goosebumps. Sources also revealed that NTR himself will shoot the risky underwater fight sequence.

The shooting of the film started on March 6, coinciding with Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday, and the makers announced that Janhvi will be playing the lead role. The movie is produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Jr NTR’s older brother, under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts, and directed by Koratala Siva.

Advertisement

As per the reports, Janhvi Kapoor received a remuneration of Rs 4 crore for her debut in South cinema. The sum seems quite significant because Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the top-earning actress in Telugu cinema, is believed to command a fee of around Rs 5 crore.

Insiders claim that this compensation is justified as Janhvi is a well-known star in Bollywood and is making her debut in the South industry with this film.

Regarding the film’s title, Jr NTR tweeted the first look and revealed the title of his upcoming film. The movie is titled Devara and is set to release on April 5 next year. The poster features Jr NTR wielding a bloodied sword on what appears to be a seashore. He is dressed in all-black attire, exuding a serious demeanor. The poster also shows several dead bodies scattered around Jr NTR.