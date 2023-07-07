Trends :Jawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Korean Singer Lee Sang Eun Found Dead; Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots Sequel Soon?

Korean singer Lee Sang Eun passed away on July 6. Sharman Joshi hints 3 Idiots 2.
Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 21:57 IST

Korean Singer Lee Sang Eun passed away on Thursday. Sharman Joshi hinted at a sequel of 3 Idiots.

Korean singer Lee Sang Eun passed away on Thursday, July 6. Reportedly, she was found dead in her bathroom just minutes before her performance at the 33rd Regular Concert of the Gimcheon Municipal Choir.

Sharman Joshi has once again shared an update on the sequel of his, Aamir Khan and R Madhavan starrer 3 Idiots. In a recent interview, Sharman Joshi, who played the role of Raju in 3 Idiots, shared that the director Rajkumar Hirani has already discussed some ideas about the story of the film. He also added that Hirani does not want to comprise on the quality of the plot and therefore they all hope that the sequel will happen soon.

The anticipation around Gadar 2 is at its peak, since the teaser of the film has come out. Gadar 2 is a sequel to 2001 cult blockbuster, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in leading roles. The film is all set to bring back the iconic duo and eternal love story of Tara Singh and Sakina. Director-producer Anil Sharma shares his thoughts on his bond with the leading lady of Gadar 2, their collaboration on the original film was highly successful, and now they are set to recreate the magic with Gadar 2, bringing back the iconic characters and their eternal love story.

Veteran actress Saira Banu made her Instagram debut on Friday, July 7, which also happens to be her late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s death anniversary.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle on Friday to wish his ‘wife for life’ Mira Rajput a happy anniversary. The couple, dressed in white, can be seen sharing a passionate lip kiss in the sweet photo taken during a vacation. The couple got married on July 7, 2015 and are celebrating their eighth anniversary today.

