Korean Star Lee Chung-ah Reunites With Namgoong Min In My Dearest? Here’s What We Know

MBC’s latest beloved historical romance drama, My Dearest has been making waves in the industry ever since it went on air. The Korean show starring actor Namgoong Min as Lee Jang Hyun, a man steadfastly avoiding marriage, and actress Ahn Eun Jin as Yoo Gil Chae, a noblewoman with an unyielding quest for true love, released on August 4. According to the latest buzz, there is one more exciting piece of news for the fans of the acclaimed show. Reportedly, Korean star Lee Chung-ah is all set to join the cast of the acclaimed show. Famous for her leading roles in films like Temptation of Wolves and My Tutor Friend 2, Lee Chung-ah will soon be seen working with the show’s ensemble.

Reports in Soompi stated that Lee Chung-ah will portray the character of a mysterious woman in the show and will be seen wearing a striking blue mask. Her character, a Qing prisoner-of-war hunter, will exude boldness while carrying a heart of pure intentions. Lee Chung’s character will also get entangled with actor Namgoong Min’s character Lee Jang Hyun in the show, reports Soompi.

What makes this news even more intriguing is that My Dearest marks the third collaboration between Lee Chung-ah and Namgoong Min. They previously shared the screen in Awaken and One Dollar Lawyer.

In Awaken, a romantic mystery, they find out the secrets of a village’s mysterious past, intertwined with present-day mysteries. Meanwhile, One Dollar Lawyer featured a unique lawyer who charged a mere 1,000 won or about 1 dollar (approx. 83 rupees) for his services, fighting for underprivileged clients, against rich and privileged people.

Their third collaboration, The Dearest, is a historical drama whose core revolves around Jang Hyun (Namgoong Min), a man devoid of purpose and affection until he encounters Gil Chae (Ahn Eun Jin), a charming young woman admired by all. However, her heart already belongs to a third character, Yeon Jun (Lee Hak Joo). The lead characters’ complex love story unfolds amidst societal traditions. As war disrupts their lives, their love faces immense challenges.