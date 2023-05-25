Korean Star Yoo Ah In Attacked Outside Police Station, Loses Cool After Man Throws Coffee; Watch

South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in, who has been accused of drug abuse, was seen losing his cool after a bystander threw a bottle of coffee at him. The actor was leaving a police station in Seoul after a judge at the Central Seoul Court rejected arrest warrant against the actor. He was allowed to leave the holding cell in Mapo, Seoul. Outside the station, he waded through the media present when the incident took place.

In a video now going viral, Yoo Ah-in was seen wearing a tuxedo and making his way to his car with his bodyguard. However, a civilian appeared behind the actor and threw coffee. Yoo Ah-in was visibly upset with the gesture but his bodyguard urged him to ignore it and head to his car. Watch the video below:

Advertisement

On Wednesday night, multiple international outlets reported that the court rejected the request for an arrest warrant against the South Korean actor in the drug abuse case. As per an AllKPop report, Yoo Ah In’s arrest warrant plea was rejected because “there is adequate evidence to indicate the suspect’s wrongdoings, the suspect is reflecting on his actions after using the illegal drug marijuana, the suspect has admitted to the validity of most charges, the suspect resides in one place of residence and has no prior offenses for a similar crime, etc."

Reacting to the court’s decision, the actor said via his lawyer, “I respect the court’s decision and also express my deep gratitude. I will approach the remainder of these processes diligently and do my best."

Yoo Ah In has been under the scanner since February, after he was investigated for illegal use of propofol. His case took a turn for the worse when he was tested for marijuana as well as cocaine and ketamine. In April, Yoo Ah In was suspected for zolpidem usage as well. Following the string of controversies, the actor issued an apology last month.