Krithi Shetty Looks Stunning In Black High-neck Full-sleeve Top

Krithi Shetty is a true diva. She never fails to impress her fans with her mind-blowing fashion statements. From traditional ensembles to trendy Western outfits, she aces every attire with grace. Meanwhile, the actress has recently shared a couple of photographs from her recent photoshoot, which is currently garnering everyone’s attention.

The diva looks stunning in a black high-neck full-sleeve top. The actress chose glam makeup, including brown smoky eyes, kajal, perfectly lined eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a peach lip shade. She kept her wet hair open, which added extra glam to her look. For accessories, she chose a pair of golden statement earrings, a couple of rings, and a sleek neckpiece, which added a touch of sparkle to her outfit.

Advertisement

The photos went viral in no time. Seeing the post from celebs to fans all showered compliments on the actress. Actress Ritika Singh commented, “Oh my gosshhh", while actress Faria Abdullah said, " Wowww". While " You look gorgeous and glamorous," wrote the third user.

A few days ago, on August 5, Krithi posted another set of photographs where she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black sequin dress. For jewellery, she wore statement earrings and a ring.

While she chose nude makeup with bold red lips, she tied her hair in a high-raised ponytail and completed her look with a pair of matching black heels. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Put on some red lipstick and live a little " in the caption. As usual, the comments were overtaken by the fire and heart emojis, along with the praises of her fans.

Advertisement

Krithi was recently seen in the period action thriller film Custody. The movie was written and directed by Venkat Prabhu and backed by Srinivasa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen and Anji Industries. The film featured Naga Chaitanya as the main lead, along with Aravind Swamy, Priyamani, R. Sarathkumar, and Sampath Raj in the supporting roles.