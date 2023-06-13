Krithi Shetty Looks Stunning In Vibrant Mustard Yellow Lehenga Set

Krithi Shetty never fails to impress with her impeccable fashion choices, whether it’s traditional ensembles or trendy Western outfits. Her recent photoshoot has garnered attention, as the actress looks stunning in her ethnic attire. Sporting a mustard yellow lehenga, she exudes elegance and grace.

The diva chose a sleeveless blouse adorned with intricate white embroidery, perfectly complementing her matching long skirt and netted full-sleeve shrug. With minimal makeup and her wavy tresses cascading down, Krithi’s entire look is elevated to new heights. Adding a touch of sparkle, she accessorized with a pair of matching earrings that beautifully enhanced her outfit. Completing the ensemble, she opted for matching heels, adding a touch of sophistication.

The photos went viral in no time. With the all-gold dress, she looks no less like a goddess, and the fans agreed with that. Seeing the pictures, one of the users commented, " Cutie pie" and another one said, " Gorgeous and naturally beautiful". While " Gorgeous" wrote the third user.

Five days ago, the actress shared another couple of photographs in her desi avatar. In the photographs, the actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a pastel blue netted saree which she teamed with a matching strappy blouse. For jewellery, she wore statement earrings, matching bangles, and a ring.

While she chose nude makeup and completed her look with a pair of off-white block heels. As usual, the comments were overtaken by the fire and heart emojis, along with the praises of her fans. Some called her a crush, and some called her divine beauty addictive.