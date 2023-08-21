Kriti Kharbanda Recalls Finding A hidden Camera In Her Hotel Room: 'This Boy Left It In My Room...'

Advertisement Actress Kriti Kharbanda has shared a ‘frightening’ experience involving a hidden camera found in her hotel room. She shared during a chat with Hauterrfly that she and her team always check for such things, and they noticed the camera because it wasn’t hidden well.

Kriti shared, “There was this one incident which I remember when I was shooting for one of my Kannada films. This boy, who used to work at the hotel, actually left a camera in my room. Me and my staff have this habit of checking around to make sure nothing is popping out from anywhere. He was obviously not a pro because it was kept so badly. I could see it, he had kept it behind the set-top box. It is scary, the kind of stuff you have to be careful about."