Kriti Sanon Arrives At Airport Wearing Hoodie With Letter 'H', Fans Swarm With Questions

The world of Bollywood is always abuzz with the latest celebrity sightings, and recently, all eyes were on the stunning Kriti Sanon. Known for her impeccable fashion sense and captivating screen presence, the talented actress effortlessly turned heads with her travel-ready attire. In a short video captured at the Mumbai airport, Kriti Sanon was spotted by the shutterbugs with her sister Nupur Sanon. While the actress was posing for the camera, one of the paparazzi asked Kriti Sanon what does the letter “H" printed on her hoodie stands for. “Guess," replied Kriti Sanon.

Watch the video here:

Talking about her outfit, Kriti Sanon’s airport look was a perfect blend of comfort and style. She donned an oversized hoodie with matching pants. On the back side of the hoodie wrote the letter “H." The actress left her hair open with a side partition. On the other hand, Nupur Sanon opted for casual attire.

As soon as the clip surfaced on the internet, social media users put in a lot of effort to guess what the letter H stands for. They flooded the comment section with numerous contrasting thoughts.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Happy Scrolling..! Here take some popcorn," while another commented, “Heropanti."

“Kitne cute expressions hain yarr iske," an internet user wrote.

Earlier, Kriti Sanon made an Instagram announcement, marking the beginning of a new phase in her life. After a successful career of nearly ten years in the film industry, Kriti Sanon is venturing into production along with her sister Nupur Sanon. The actress shared a short clip revealing the launch of her production house called Blue Butterfly Films. Accompanying the video, she also expressed her excitement for this new endeavour, stating “And It’s time to shift the gear!"

Captioning the post, she further wrote, “I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9 years. I’ve taken baby steps, learned, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely love every bit and aspect of filmmaking. And now, it’s time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here’s to constantly evolve and find the most beautiful version of yourself."

“Beyond excited to finally start BLUE BUTTERFLY FILMS with a full heart and big dreams!! (butterfly emoticons) Nupur Sanon. Announcing something special tomorrow. Stay Tuned!" Kriti Sanon concluded.