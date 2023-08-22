Kriti Sanon Begins Shooting For Her Debut Production Do Patti; Calls It Her 'Most Challenging Role’

Known for her commendable acting skills, stellar performances in films, and noteworthy fashion taste, Kriti Sanon has surely come a long way. She is now venturing into producing films and now donning the responsible hat of a producer through her production house ‘Blue Butterfly Films’. With this, the actress also announced her first project with the production house, a mystery thriller titled, Do Patti. The actress will also be seen sharing screen space with Kajol for the same.

Now the actress has shared a bundle of photos commencing her shoot. She also penned a heartwarming note, which read, “Day1 of shoot for me on #DoPatti..Time to Reinvent! Wearing 2 caps this time.. Actor-Producer"

She added, “Lots of Blue Butterflies dancing in my stomach as i start this very special journey. Probably my MOST challenging role so far.. a story that touched me so deeply that it had to be the first for @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial ! #DoPatti"

On a closing note, she wrote, “Lets make a film we are proud of! Lets create magic!! @beatnikbob5 @kanika.d ❤️✨."

Talking about the film, Kriti had earlier shared,“Do Patti is a script that holds a very special place in my heart as it marks my debut as a Producer with my production house Blue Butterfly Films. I love every single aspect of film making and have always wanted to be more creatively involved in stories that touch my heart. And I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gear and do more. I’m excited to collaborate with the extremely talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey. Adding to our women power is the amazing Kajol ma’am, who I’m thrilled to be working again with after almost 8 years (since Dilwale). I just cannot wait for this ride to begin!"