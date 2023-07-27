Kriti Sanon Birthday: Actress' Beauty Tips, Workout Routine and Diet Plan

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KRITI SANON: Kriti Sanon is one of the most promising actresses in the Bollywood industry. She has worked in a number of superhit films like Heropanti, Dilwale, and Bareilly Ki Barfi to name a few. Within a short period of time, she has made a huge fan base through her acting chops and charming personality. But aside from this, the Bollywood diva is also an active social media user.

Kriti Sanon never leaves a moment to impress her fans with her social media presence. She often posts photos and videos sharing her beauty tips, diet plan, and workout routine. The actress will celebrate her 33rd birthday today on July 27. So on this special occasion, let us take a look at her outstanding beauty tips, diet plan, and workout routine.

Beauty Tips

Kriti Sanon swears by the importance of sun protection and never skips her sunscreen in her daily skincare routine. Recognizing the harmful effects of the sun’s UV rays on the skin, she understands the value of sun protection whether she’s outdoors or indoors. She also believes in the benefits of soaking up some Vitamin D responsibly. As she puts it, “Give me some Sun and Sunscreen, and watch me glow." Emulating her approach, don’t forget to include sunscreen in your daily skincare regimen whenever you step outside.

Workout Routine

Kriti Sanon surely loves to sweat it out in the gym, and her social media handle is proof. The actress frequently shares snippets from her workout sessions, which are sure to motivate everyone to get moving. A few days ago, the actress took up the treadmill core challenge for her workout session and even shared a video on her Instagram handle. In the clip, Kriti Sanon can be seen using a wheel for the treadmill challenge. “And you thought Treadmills were meant to walk or run on?! Let’s do this the tribe way" read the caption. She further tagged her trainer, Karan Sawhney, in the post and wrote, “Next time we will up the speed".

Diet Plan