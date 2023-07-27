Kriti Sanon Birthday: From Adipurush to Ganpath, Recent and Upcoming Films of the Bhediya Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KRITI SANON: Kriti Sanon has earned a spot in the Hindi film industry with hard work over the years. Before starting her movie career, she appeared in TV commercials for brands like Closeup, Vivel, Samsung, Bata, and Amul. In 2014, she made her debut in Telugu cinema with the movie Nenokkadine, alongside superstar Mahesh Babu. The same year, she entered Bollywood with the film Heropanti, directed by Sabbir Khan, which won her the Filmfare Best Debutant Actress award. As Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday, let’s look at her recent and upcoming movie projects.
Recent Movies of Kriti Sanon
- Adipurush (2023)
Adipurush is a modern retelling of the Indian epic Ramayana. The movie stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage in lead roles. Kriti Sanon played the role of Sita in the film.
- Shehzada (2023)
Directed by Rohan Dhawan, the story centres around Bantu (played by Kartik Aryan) who has faced his father Valmiki’s hatred since he was a little child. However, he finds love and care from his boss, Samara (played by Kriti Sanon), until he learns that the Jindals are his real parents. The film also features Paresh Rawal in the lead role.
- Bhediya (2022)
Bhediya is a thrilling film set in the forests of Arunachal. The story revolves around Bhaskar, a man who gets bitten by a wolf, and as a result, starts turning into the same creature. Joined by his friends, Bhaskar embarks on a journey to uncover the truth, leading to a series of unexpected twists, turns, and hilarious moments. Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee also play significant roles in the film.
Upcoming Movies of Kriti Sanon
- Ganpath Part 1
Directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganpath is an action-packed film that unfolds in a dystopian world. Kriti Sanon will be joining forces with her Heropanti co-star, Tiger Shroff, in this movie.
- The Crew
The Crew takes us into the captivating lives of women working in the airline industry, and alongside Kriti, the film boasts an impressive cast with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. As the story unfolds, we witness the journeys of three hard-working women facing life’s challenges that entwine them in a complex tapestry of deception and falsehoods.
- Do Patti
Kriti Sanon has launched her own production company, Blue Butterfly Films. Their first project, Do Patti, will feature Kriti with Kajol.
- Housefull 5
Recently, Akshay Kumar announced Housefull 5, the fifth part of the hilarious comedy franchise. He mentioned that the movie will have ‘five times the madness’ we’ve seen before. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is scheduled to hit theatres around Diwali next year. The star-studded cast includes Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Dharmendra, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh, and Bobby Deol.
- Meena Kumari Biopic
Kriti Sanon will be taking on an exciting role in a biopic about the famous actress Meena Kumari, known as the tragedy queen of cinema. The film will be directed by the renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra.
- Kriti Sanon will be seen in an untitled romantic film alongside Shahid Kapoor, produced by Maddock Films. The movie is reportedly set in a futuristic world and follows the story of a young man whose life takes an exciting and surprising turn when he encounters the girl he’s always dreamt of. As he tries to win her heart, he gets entangled in a series of hilarious misadventures and perilous situations, all while trying to outwit an evil companion who stands in his path.
first published: July 27, 2023, 06:45 IST
last updated: July 27, 2023, 06:45 IST