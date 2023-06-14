Kriti Sanon Calls Prabhas ‘Grounded’ And ‘Warm’ Amid Dating Rumours; Says ‘He Opened Up To Me’

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas have been rumoured to be dating for some time now. However, none of them directly addressed about the same. They will soon be seen sharing the screen space together for Om Raut’s highly anticipated Adipurush. Ahead of the film’s release, Kriti recently opened up about working with Prabhas and also heaped praises for him. She also called him ‘incredibly grounded’.

In an interview with ETimes, Kriti opened up about meeting Prabhas for the first time for Adipurush and said she found him very ‘warm and respectful’. “I had heard he was reserved and initially he did come across as shy. But there wasn’t much ice to break. I just casually started talking about how my first film was a Telugu movie and it’s tough to act in a language that I didn’t know, then he opened up and started talking."

She further added, “He is incredibly grounded, warm and respectful. He has very expressive eyes and a calm demeanour and I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing Raghav (his character in Adipurush)."

Advertisement

Earlier last month, the makers released the much awaited trailer of the film. The Adipurush trailer is a feast for the senses, showcasing stunning visuals, breathtaking sequences, and a stellar cast of actors who bring their A-game to the table. Indeed being a visual spectacle, this magnum opus promises to transport viewers to a mythical and mesmerizing world, one that is almost like a painting brought to life on the big screen.