Kriti Sanon Leans Forward For a Kiss But Gets SNUBBED In Viral Video, Trolls Say 'Popat Ho Gaya'

It’s not uncommon for celebrities to face uncomfortable or embarrassing situations in public, especially on the red carpet or in the presence of the media. However, they’ve often been known to gracefully tackle the situation. Kriti Sanon faced a similar situation a while ago and the video is going viral now.

In a video that is now doing rounds on the internet, Kriti can be seen posing for the paparazzi when a woman who appears to know her briefly stops to interact with her. In her excitement, Kriti leans forward for a kiss, but the woman doesn’t notice and quickly walks away, leaving Kriti embarrassed. However, the actress handled the situation with grace.

For the occasion, the actress wore a stunning Manish Malhotra saree in golden hues that was bedazzled with glittering gold sequins. She paired the saree with a shimmery gold halter neck blouse and accessorized with bold golden hoops and statement rings. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, and her makeup was glamorous, featuring kohled eyes, well-defined cheekbones, and glossy lip colour.

“Popat ho Gaya," a comment read. “Koi ni hota ha……😢," added another. “Unluckiest Person who miss her kiss," a fan said.

Meanwhile, a recent video of Kriti on a flight to Indore has been going viral, in which she can be seen interacting with a young child seated in front of her. The child reaches out and Kriti holds his hands, making for an adorable moment.

On the work front, the actress was recently seen in Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan and Paresh Rawal in crucial roles. Kriti is currently filming for Rajesh Krishnan’s upcoming movie The Crew. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in lead roles. Apart from that, she also has Vikas Bahl’s film Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is expected to release on October 20, 2023.

