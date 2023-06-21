Kriti Sanon Makes Heads Turn at Airport, Is She Headed To Delhi For Special Adipurush Screening?

Kriti Sanon was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday afternoon, turning heads with her breezy appearance. The actress was spotted at the airport amid the controversies and protests Adipurush is battling with. The film has been under fire since its release last week for its dialogues, VFX and taking creative liberties. While the team has been dealing with one controversy at a time, Kriti has hinted that she is going to only focus on the cheers Adipurush has been getting.

While Kriti is not paying attention to the controversies, she was seen making her way out of Mumbai and it seemed like she was headed to Delhi for a special screening of Adipurush. For her flight, Kriti wore a blue tee with a pair of denim pants. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Kriti is headed to Delhi to screen the film at her school. According to reports, Kriti has taken it upon herself to enlighten the students of her beloved alma mater, Delhi Public School, R K Puram, by organizing a special screening of the Adipurush.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama said that Kriti Sanon has booked a show at a Delhi multiplex for today, June 21. The actress believes that Adipurush, which is based on the epic Ramayana, will be enjoyed by children. However, the exact number of students is not known yet. Adding to the joyous occasion, Kriti Sanon’s family members will also grace the screening, creating a memorable and cherished experience for all involved.