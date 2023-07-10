Kriti Sanon Looking To Move Homes After Adipurush? Here's What We Know

Kriti Sanon is currently one of the busiest actors in the town. She has been shooting for films back-to-back. From Adipurush to announcing her own production house, the actress is unstoppable. Well, now reports are coming in that she is on a house-hunting spree in Mumbai and is looking for a bigger space. Pinkvilla has reported that she is keen for a house in Bandra but nothing has been finalised till now.

“Kriti has actively started to look at some properties in Mumbai, as she intends to own a larger space. She has seen some properties in Bandra, however, she is open to other key locations in the city as well. She should zero in on one asset soon," mentioned in the exclusive report of Pinkvilla. She is currently staying in a rented apartment in Andheri. Talking about her production house, the actress has also announced her first movie titled Do Patti which will be made under it. For the mystery thriller, she will be reuniting with Kajol after eight years.