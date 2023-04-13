Kriti Looks Hot in Red Crop Top as She Poses With Sister Nupur; Jennifer Winget Stuns in Holographic Gown

Wednesday night was no less than a star-studded affair in BTown. Many stars from tinsel town arrived for an event in Mumbai setting their best fashion foot forward. Kriti Sanon who graced the red carpet with sister Nupur Sanon won all hearts with their looks. Kriti made heads turn in a shimmery red sequin ensemble, consisting of a bralette and a long straight skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. Nupur, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in an embellished grey pantsuit. The sisters dished out major sibling goals and posed with perfection.

Take a look :

Apart from them, Jennifer Winget also arrived on the red carpet in an all-black-bling ensemble. She found the right balance between elegance and charm and looked like a vision to behold in a holographic gown. She donned one of her brightest smiles as the paparazzi captured her. Have a look :

Kriti had earlier taken to Instagram to share her glam looks from the event. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “If only letting go of one character and moving on to the next was as simple as chopping off my hair!" Have a look :

Nupur Sanon too shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, “While you run after gold, You’ll miss her ‘cause she’s The silver lining! ❤️‍🔥;)".

Meanwhile, Jennifer Winget wrote, “And here I chose to arrive, iridescent and holographic. High-sheen for the high-octane night."

Meanwhile on the work front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The film is slated to release on June 16, 2023. Jennifer Winget has a project with Vishal Aditya Singh reportedly.

