Kriti Sanon 'Manifests' Working With Allu Arjun; Wishes Him For Winning National Film Award For Pushpa

Allu Arjun created history on Thursday after he won the Best Actor National Award for his performance in the blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise. Hours after being announced as the awardee, the actor also made an appearance at his residence to greet the celebrating fans. As the actor revels in cloud 9 with the much-deserved win, Allu Arjun congratulates each and every winner of the 69th National Film Awards. Now, Kriti Sanon, who bagged the award for Mimi thanked the pan-India star and also manifested a movie with him.

On Friday, Allu Arjun took to his X handle and penned a heartfelt note for all the winners. He wrote, “A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable . & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love . Humbled 🙏🏽."

Take a look: