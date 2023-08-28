Kriti Sanon Parties With Mimi Producer Dinesh Vijan For National Award Win; Manish Malhotra, Varun Sharma Join

Actress Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her film which brought home her first National Award in the best actress award. Celebrating the the same, she recently hosted an intimate bash with her close friends from showbiz. On Sunday night, the actress was seen partying with Dinesh, Manish Malhotra, Varun Sharma, Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. Several photos from their get-together have gone viral now. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra also joined them.

For the party, Kriti looked stunning in a black bodycon dress. Manish Malhotra shared a selfie where they donned their brightest smiles. Manish captioned the photo and wrote, “Celebrating Kriti Sanon." The other selfie shared by him, featured them along with Dinesh, Varun and others.

Earlier this weekend, the actress also visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha, for her big win. She was also accompanied by her parents and sister Nupur Sanon as she sought blessings at the holy place.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Kriti revealed that when she received the news of her win, she was at home, caught up in a meeting. “I was actually in a meeting which was happening at my house itself when the awards were being announced, and my phone just started buzzing. I had to excuse myself from the meeting and that’s when I got to know that I had won. I was just extremely overwhelmed and requested them to just hold the meeting and I ran down to hug my parents," she said.

“It’s definitely an achievement that one can only dream of. When you’re on the set, you only think about giving your best, for every film, for every character. I’ve a diary where I write my dreams and goals and yes this was definitely in there," the actress added.