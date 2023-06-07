Kriti Sanon Reacts As Paps Praise Adipurush Trailer, Her Heartwarming Response Wins Hearts

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush trailer has released. It has been getting a lot of positive responses from the audience. The lead actors were present at the trailer launch event which happened in Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupati. However, today the actress returned and was spotted at the airport in sunshine yellow colour ethnic wear.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, the actress can be seen walking towards her car while shutterbugs click her pictures. She was also seen indulging in a fun chat with them when some of the camerapersons praised Adipurush trailer. They said it was very nice. Hearing this Kriti was seen smiling and she also expressed her gratitude towards them. She said, “Acha laga.. thank you." Talking about her look, there was no doubt that she was radiating in yellow colour. She kept her makeup minimalistic and tied her hair in a bun style. To complete the look, she opted for comfortable footwear like Kolhapuri.

Watch the video here:

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is considered the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. The film will be released on June 16, 2023.