The dating rumours of Kriti Sanon and her Adipurush co-star Prabhas made headlines last year. The rumours were also fuelled by Kriti’s Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan when he appeared on Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa and said in Hindi, “Kriti Sanon isn’t on the list because her name is written on someone else’s heart". “There’s someone who is not in Mumbai and currently filming with Deepika Padukone, he is the one," Varun further added. Months after, Kriti Sanon has now revealed how Prabhas reacted when she told him about the joke.

In a recent interview, Kriti Sanon recalled how she dialed Prabhas and informed him about what Varun had said. She also revealed that the Baahubali star was left ‘confused’ with Varun’s comments.

“When Varun said that, I felt really bad—I felt like I had to tell Prabhas. I picked up the phone and told him about what Varun had said. He said, ‘But why?’ I said I don’t know. Prabhas asked why did he say that? So I said, ‘I don’t know, Varun’s mad…’," she told BBC. Kriti also shared that she had asked Prabhas not to take it seriously.

For the unversed, after the incident, Kriti had also issued a statement dismissing their dating rumours. “It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter led to some Howl-arious rumours," she said while referring to Varun. “Before some portal announces my wedding date - let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!" the actress added.

Later, Varun also shared Kriti’s post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Guys UI had ur fun but it’s just for fun and stuff that channels have edited to have fun. We took it as humour, don’t let your imagination run so wild."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon was recently seen with Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada. She will be next seen in Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The movie is currently in its post-production stage and is scheduled to release on June 16, 2023.

