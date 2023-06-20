Kriti Sanon Shares Cryptic Message Amid Adipurush Backlash, Says 'Focusing on the Cheers'

Kriti Sanon seemingly reacted to the backlash that Adipurush has been getting since its release. The actress, who plays Janaki in the Om Raut directorial, took to Instagram and shared a crytic note which appeared to be a reaction to all that is unfolding around Adipurush. In the cryptic post, Kriti said that she has decided to focus on the love and support the film has been getting.

The post featured a gallery of videos of audiences cheering and hooting for scenes. The videos consisted of reactions to not only her scenes in the film but also a few battle scenes featuring Prabhas, Sunny Singh and the other cast of Adipurush. Sharing the post, Kriti Sanon wrote, “Focusing on the cheers and claps! ♥️🙏🏻Jai Siya Ram."

Adipurush has been swamped with controversies for various reasons. Not only did the film face backlash over the dialogues and the VFX but Om Raut also landed in trouble after Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah expressed his disappointment over Adipurush dubbing Janaki as ‘daughter of India’ and claimed that Sita was rather born in Nepal.

In his Facebook statement, the Kathmandu mayor claimed ‘cultural encroachment’ on Nepal via Adipurush and banned all Indian movies in the city. He also reportedly deployed police forces in Nepal capital to ensure no theatre screens any film made in India.