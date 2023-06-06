Kriti Sanon Slips Into Traditional Angrakha As She Heads To Tirupati For Adipurush Trailer Launch; Watch

Actress Kriti Sanon has left fans in awe as she was spotted at the airport today in ethnic wear. The actress looked ethereal as she made her way to the Adipurush event happening in Tirupati. Earlier, it was reported that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon along with director Om Raut will be attending a special trailer launch in Tirupati today. Reportedly, the makers have spent Rs 2.5 crores for just this event.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Kriti coming out of her car. She is looking simply gorgeous in a blue colour traditional angrakha. She effortlessly donned a resplendent ethnic ensemble, radiating grace and charm. She kept her makeup subtle and left her hair open. The actress completed the look with a blue printed mojari. Kriti before heading inside the airport pose for shutterbugs too. Fans hailed her look. One of the fans wrote, “She manages to look Gorgeous even in Simple Outfits." Another wrote, “So beautiful and pretty."

Watch the video here: