Kriti Sanon Starts Prep On Manish Malhotra's Meena Kumari Biopic? What We Know

Kriti Sanon has firmly established herself as a top actress in the Bollywood film industry. The actress, who stepped into the limelight in 2014 with her debut film Heropanti, starring alongside Tiger Shroff, has made many strides in the entertainment world through her talent. She has been part of critically acclaimed films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Mimi, among others.

Now, she is gearing up to play one of the most revered figures of the Hindi film realm on the big screen – the legendary late actress Meena Kumari. The film, centered around the life of Bollywood’s ‘Tragedy Queen,’ will also mark Kriti Sanon’s first biopic. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra his making his directorial debut with it.

According to sources close to Mid-Day, Kriti Sanon is watching old films and reading interviews of Meena Kumari to prepare for the role and to learn how legendary actress acted and behaved in her films and to alsounderstand how she lived in real life. One of the sources shared, “Even as she is shooting for Do Patti with Kajol, Kriti is watching Meena Kumari’s notable films, including Baiju Bawra [1952], Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam [1962] and Pakeezah [1972]. She is studying her performances and mannerisms to internalize the nuances that made her an icon. Considering the actor’s off-screen life will be an important part of the retelling, Kriti has extensively read her old interviews and biographies, gaining insight into her struggles. They have given her a profound understanding of her personality. This soft prep will continue till mid-September, after which the hard prep, including table reads and workshops, will begin."

Meanwhile, Tajdar Amrohi, son of Meena Kumari’s husband Kamal Amrohi, has said that Manish, who is a close friend of his, is yet to reach out to him for the necessary permissions.