Kriti Sanon To Screen Adipurush For Her Alma Mater Today In Delhi: Report

Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush finally hit the theatres on June 16 after many delays. While the movie made a remarkable impact at the box office, it failed to impress moviegoers. Adipurush faced widespread protests for its controversial dialogues, and underwhelming visual effects. However, these challenges failed to dampen Kriti Sanon’s unwavering determination. According to the latest reports, Kriti Sanon has taken it upon herself to enlighten the students of her beloved alma mater, Delhi Public School, R K Puram, by organizing a special screening of the Adipurush.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama said that Kriti Sanon has booked a show at a Delhi multiplex for today, June 21. The actress believes that Adipurush, which is based on the epic Ramayana, will be enjoyed by children. However, the exact number of students is not known yet. Adding to the joyous occasion, Kriti Sanon’s family members will also grace the screening, creating a memorable and cherished experience for all involved.

“The exact number of students that are attending the screening, is not known. However, since it’s a 300-seater auditorium, one can expect a huge turnout. The students are also excited as they’ll get to see a film of their most notable alumni, that too, in her presence. It’s said that Kriti will also interact with the students. All arrangements have been made by the multiplex team so that the screening takes place smoothly," the source further revealed.