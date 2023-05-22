Kriti Sanon Tries Hard To IGNORE Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor’s Adorable Fight: WATCH

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in B’Town. Time and again, the duo dish out major couple goals with their pubic appearances during award ceremonies and dinner dates. Having said that, a cute video of the couple has gone viral, where thee duo seemingly broke into a fight.

During an event, Arjun who can be seen seated behind Malaika Arora seemed quite intrigued with her hair clip. He began playing with the same. Malaika was then seen asking him not to touch her hair. Arjun then immediately stopped and chuckled. Kriti Sanon who was seated next to the couple, tried hard to not pay heed to them, however, netizens spotted her having a glimpse into the couple’s banter. One of them wrote, “Kriti listening to their conversation ." “Kriti sanon dono ko waise hi ignore krri hai jaise rishtedaar nashta dekhte hue karte hain ‍‍," read another one.

Have a look at the video:

Many even gushed about Arjun and Malaika’s banter. One of them wrote, “Natural gestures of real love." Meanwhile, another comment read, “How happy are they’re together mard sirf apne pasandida aurat ke baalon ke sath khelta hai n this is what it is healthy aur positive relationship hi ladki ko hona hota hai aur kya hi chahiye ♥️❤️." “This beautiful couple make me believe in real love ! ❤️," read another one.

Earlier in an event, when Malaika was asked about her relationship with Arjun, she shared, “I think it’s amazing. When I got divorced I was told that tag will always be there. To find love after getting divorced was another thing. And then finding love in a younger man, I was clearly told I have lost my marbles. I would just like to say that love doesn’t have an age. If you fall in love, you fall in love. Irrespective of whether he is a younger man or older man, it should not define the space we are in. I am grateful that I found a partner who understands me. The fact that he is younger keeps me younger. I just feel on top of the world."

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The two tied the knot in the year 1998 but parted ways in March 2016 after 18 years of marriage. They continue to co-parent their son Arhaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen the The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar. Kriti on the other hand is awaiting the release of Adipurush.