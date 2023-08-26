Kriti Sanon Visits Siddhivinayak Temple, Distributes Prasad Days After Winning National Award; Watch

Kriti Sanon visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Saturday morning, days after winning the Best Actress National Award for her performance in the 2021 movie Mimi. In a video that surfaced online, Kriti was seen dressed in a yellow suit. She also sported a teeka and distributed prasad to the people around.

Kriti Sanon was also accompanied by her parents and sister Nupur Sanon as she sought blessings at the holy place. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Kriti revealed that when she received the news of her win, she was at home, caught up in a meeting. “I was actually in a meeting which was happening at my house itself when the awards were being announced, and my phone just started buzzing. I had to excuse myself from the meeting and that’s when I got to know that I had won. I was just extremely overwhelmed and requested them to just hold the meeting and I ran down to hug my parents," she said.

“It’s definitely an achievement that one can only dream of. When you’re on the set, you only think about giving your best, for every film, for every character. I’ve a diary where I write my dreams and goals and yes this was definitely in there," the actress added.

Kriti Sanon also celebrated her big win with her family and close friends. She also shared pictures from the house party on social media and told us, “I was just at home with my family and some close friends. We ordered pizzas. The plan was to just take in the moment properly with the biggest of my support systems around me."