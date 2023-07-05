Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films A Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput? Fan Shares This Pic As Proof

Kriti Sanon has recently launched her own production house named ‘Blue Butterfly Films’. She took to social media to make the announcement about the same. Well, many celebrities congratulated her on the new journey, but her fans believe that the name of the production house is a tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

As soon as the announcement went viral, Reddit shared a screenshot related to the discussion regarding the blue butterfly emoji. In the picture, we can see a fan asking Sushant why he kept using the ‘blue butterfly’. To which, Sushant gave an instant reply. He revealed that the ‘blue butterfly’ signifies the emergence, the inevitable, the resonance. He also called ‘blue butterfly’ magical. It is worth mentioning here that Kriti and Sushant “reportedly" dated for a brief period of time. They were seen together in Rabata

Take a look here:

Fans were seen rushing to the comment section and expressing their thoughts. One of the fans wrote, “That is so sweet of her." Another wrote, “Wow this is so beautiful! Great post, op. I love how subtle and genuine looking Kriti’s ode is."

On July 4, 2023, Kriti took to her Instagram handle and shared a montage of her production house. She revealed its name and expressed how she is delighted to shift the gear. “I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9years. I’ve taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here’s to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself," her caption read.