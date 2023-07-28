Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Gives Epic Reply To Troll Who Called Them 'Flop Sisters'

Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon often give us sister goals. They are spotted together mostly. And recently Nupur was seen giving a befitting reply to a troll who called them flop sisters. The comment, which went viral on social media, did not go well with her and she immediately replied to it.

The comment was shared on Reddit which read, “Flop Sister’. Replying to the same, Nupur wrote, “And still you’re following us." As soon as it was shared, fans started commenting. It has surely divided the fans. Talking about Kriti, the actress was last seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The film was opened to mixed response. Directed by Om Raut, the film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayan. Adipurush faced immense backlash from the audience for its dialogues and portrayal of Ravana and Lord Hanuman.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath -Part 1, The Crew starring next to Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Rajkummar Rao. She also has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor in the line. The actress has launched her production house ‘Blue Butterfly Films’.