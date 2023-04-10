Krushna Abhishek Reacts to Fight With Govinda, Sunita Ahuja, Says 'Meri Mami Mujh Pe Gussa...'

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda keep grabbing headlines because of their family feud. Both families are not on talking terms with each other. Sunita had even lashed out at Krushna and wife Kashmera Shah time and again. Well, in a recent interaction with an entertainment portal, the popular comedian opened up on the matter.

Speaking to Koimoi, Krushna said that if my uncle and aunt are angry with me it is because they love me. “It’s family. I love him. Joh bhi controversies aati hai main zyada dekhta nahi because uske peeche there is a lot of love. If meri mami mujh pe gussa hai, I think that is a lot of love. Agar woh mujhpe angry hain kissi baat se, gussa karte hai mujhpe toh it’s a lot of love. Aur agar main naraz hoke kuch kehta hoon– that is love. So it’s all a family matter. It’s all love," he was quoted saying by the portal.

It is worth mentioning here that Sunita did not find it appropriate that Krushna and Arti continue to talk about the family in their interviews.

If reports are to be believed then the alleged fight between Krushna and Govinda began after Kashmera tweeted about ‘people who dance for money’. This tweet offended Sunita and she thought Kashmera was targeting Govinda. When he was working with Kapil Sharma, Krushna even skipped episodes that had Govinda as a guest. Last year, when Govinda appeared on Maniesh Paul’s podcast he said that he has forgiven Krushna for everything.

On the work front, Krushna will next be seen on the big screen in Fire Of Love - RED, which also stars Kanchan Bhor, Kamlesh Sawant, and Bharat Dabholkar among others. He recently launched the poster and the teaser of the same.

