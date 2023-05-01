Krushna Abhishek REFUSED Sajid Khan's Film for Kapil Sharma Show, Says 'There Are Issues...'

Krushna Abhishek recently marked his comeback as Sapna to The Kapil Sharma Show. However, do you know that the actor turned down a movie for the same? Yes, you read it right. In a recent interview, Krushna revealed rejecting a Sajid Khan movie to be a part of TKSS. He shared that he could not sign the movie due to his packed working schedule.

“There are issues we have yearly contract with the channel and have busy schedules like Sajid Khan had offered me the film he is shooting now it didn’t happen because of my dates you can ask him otherwise I would have loved to work with him too," Krushna told E-Times.

Krushna Abhishek was part of Kapil Sharma’s show earlier too. However, when a new season of the comedy show returned last year, he wasn’t a part of it due to some contract-related issues. However, these differences have been resolved now. “It’s not a change of heart but a change of contract. The contract had several concerns, including money, but all issues have been resolved. The show and the channel are like family, and I am glad to be back," the actor said in a recent interview.

Krushna also shared that he received a warm welcome on the first day of the rehearsal and added, “Kiku (Sharda) hugged me as soon as he saw me. I spoke with Archana (Puran Singh) ji on the phone, and she, too, was quite excited about my return. Kapil was also extremely happy and greeted me warmly."

Recently, Krushna also shared a video clip from his grand comeback on TKSS. In the clip, he was seen making a grand entry on the stage as his character, Sapna. With the song ‘Dil Deewana’ in the background, he then sat on the stage to make his fans laugh.

Besides Krushna Abhishek, The Kapil Sharma Show also features Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Sumona Chakravarti among others in key roles.

