Krushna Abhishek Reveals Why He Tagged Govinda In His Post, Says 'Bahut Hogaya, This Should End'

Krushna Abhishek recently surprised everyone after he tagged his ‘mama’ Govinda on a social media post. Days after, The Kapil Sharma Star has now revealed why he did it. In a recent interview, Krushna shared that he wants to mend his relationship with Govinda and went on to say that he loves his mama a lot.

“Bhale hi woh response de ya na den, I wanted to tag him. Bhagwan kare jhagda end hojaaye. Time is passing away, I want all of this to get solved now. I love him. Mere jitni family mai unki koi respect nahi karta hoga," he told Hindustan Times.

Krushna Abhishek also talked at length about his mami i.e. Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja and shared that she is like a mother to him. “Jaahan par pyaar hota hai, wahin par jhagda hota hai. Bahut hogaya, this should end now. I love my maami as well. She has done a lot for me. She is like a mother to me. Maa ko jab bache ki koi baat buri lagjaati hai toh woh itna gussa hojaata hai ki fir the person thinks that I don’t want to meet him only. So, I think vaisa reason hogaya gusse ka," he added.

For the unversed, Krushna recently took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video in which he was seen dancing on a set. In the caption, he tagged Govinda and recalled his childhood days. Now, talking about the same, the actor explained, “Then I used to go to more sets from Joru Ka Gulam (2000), Hero No.1 (1997), Haseena Maan Jayegi (1999). Akhiyon se Goli Maare (2002) and Pardesi Babu (1998) were shot in front of me. I have never seen a performer like him. Mere liye hamesha se hi hero Govinda hai. Ganesh (choreographer Ganesh Acharya) ji used to make me stand at the back, and it turned out to be a start for me as a dancer. If I look like him while dancing, it is the biggest compliment for me. I don’t copy him. It comes naturally as it is in my blood. And al of this has influenced and shaped my career."