Krushna Abhishek Takes a Dig at Kartik Aaryan, Reminds Him of His '4 Crore Ki Gaadi'

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are gearing up for the release of their movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. The two stars will soon be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. Recently, the makers of TKSS dropped a promo in which Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek can be seen teasing Kartik for his expensive cars.

It all begins with Kiku asking Kartik if he is single to which Krushna replies by saying, “Koi bhi banda jab Rs 4 crore ki gadi kharidta hai, who kya Gajraj Rao ji ko ghumane k liye gharidega (If a man buys a car worth Rs 4 crore, he isn’t doing it to take Gajraj Rao on a drive)." Gajraj Rao, who is also a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha, will also be joining Kartik in TKSS.

Interestingly, last year, Kartik Aaryan was gifted India’s first McLaren GT by Bhushan Kumar after the success of his movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The car is reportedly worth Rs 4.75 crore.