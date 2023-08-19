Kshetrapati Review: This Naveen Shankar Film Is A Sincere Depiction Of Farmers’ Struggle

Naveen Shankar and Achyuth Kumar’s Kannada film Kshetrapati was released on August 18. Kshetrapati is about the struggles of farmers. A revolution slowly builds in the film, showcasing the pain and suffering of the farmers. In the first half of the film, the story comes right to the point. Kshetrapati puts emphasis on the real reason behind the farmer’s struggle. The film is set in North Karnataka.

Naveen Shankar plays the role of Basavaraj Hadimani, who starts the revolution. He takes the help of social media to start it, which is a very inspiring and effective tactic in today’s time.

Archana Jois plays the role of a journalist called Bhoomika. We get to see a love story between her and Basavaraj, but it is not one of the themes of the film. Kshetrapati’s sole focus is farmers’ struggle. Achyuth Kumar plays the role of a newspaper publisher, and the antagonist of the film is played by Rahul Ainapur.

Advertisement

The performances of the actors are receiving positive reviews from the critics. Naveen’s realistic acting gave an edge to the film and helped resonate his character with the audience. The chemistry between him and Archana Jois was a delight. Achyuth Kumar, Krishna Hebbale and Rahul Ainapur supported Naveen with their fine performances.