Kubbra Sait Opens Up on 'Sex Scene' With Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred Games, Says 'I Was Crying...'

Actress Kubbra Sait rose to fame when she played Kukoo in Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane’s Sacred Games season 1. The actress essayed the role of a trans woman in the Netflix series. Kubbra Sait had to film intimate scenes with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whose character Ganesh Gaitonde falls in love with Kukoo.

In a recent interview, Kubbra opened up about shooting the intimate scene for seven times, after which she started crying on the floor of the sets. Recalling the same, Kubbra told Bollywood Hungama, “That scene was shot on the first day. It was the last scene of day one. I had to just go and complete the scene. I remember we finished the scene and to complete the scene we took seven takes. By the seventh take, I had lost count of the many hours we had been filming. Finally, I fell to the floor and could not get back up. I was exhausted. I was crying uncontrollably. Nawaz and AK picked me up and held me tight as I sobbed. Dimly I heard a cut."

“I love him. He is just a beautiful human being and what an incredible co-actor to work with. Also, so shy and we had all those crazy scenes together. He is the shyest human being on earth. Toh unse pakad pakad ke scene karwana padta tha. I used to go kiss him on the cheeks and say ‘chal na sex scene karte hai (let’s do the sex scene).’ This is my job I need to create that environment," she added about Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, Sacred Games also starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla, Rajshri Deshpande, Jatin Sarna and others played pivotal roles in the show. In the second season, actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlan, Amrita Subhash and others joined the series.