Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Rani Mukerji Recalls Being Petrified For Wearing A Short Dress In Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Starrer

While Rani Mukerji is known for essaying powerful characters in Mardani, No One Killer Jessica or the most recent film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, her role in Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai undeniably remains of one of the most loved characters of all time. Rani Mukerji who essayed Tina recalled recently that it’s still a mystery for her as to how she was able to groove to ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, one of the many iconic songs from that film.

Rani Mukerji graced an award show on Sunday night that also served as a reunion for the actress since her Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Kajol was present as well. Talking about the short dress that Rani Mukerji had worn in the film, Kajol expressed, “When I saw her in that, I thought, ‘It doesn’t look like she can move anything, how is she going to do that!’ But she was brilliant, flawless and so very graceful."

Advertisement

Adding to that, Rani Mukerji revealed,

“The honest answer is I don’t know it myself. I just went with the flow. I was only 17 years old and till such time, I hadn’t worn such a short skirt ever in my life. So when Karan and Manish (Malhotra) presented the outfit to me it was a gown, which kept getting shorter and shorter till I reached the set. When the outfit was taken to the cameramen, he looked at it and said, ‘Oh is this for baby Sana" and they were like, ‘No it is actually for Rani’ so he got a fright!"

Even though she was ‘petrified’ in her own words, Rani Mukerji extended her gratitude towards Shah Rukh Khan and others for making her feel comfortable. She said, “I had Shah Rukh, Kajol di, Karan and Farah, who was choreographing the song. There was a lot of support I got from the team, especially from Karan, he made me feel very confident. I was petrified walking on top of that platform because all the boys and girls were below, looking up, so that was quite a nightmare for me. When I saw myself on screen, I was also shocked."

Advertisement

Rani Mukerji was seen in the 2021 film Bunty Aur Babli 2. She trended big time after the makers of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which was based on a real incident, shared the trailer of the film. Rani played the role of a Bengali mother, who gets into a legal fight with the Norway government after authorities take her kids away from her, terming her as an “unfit" mother.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here