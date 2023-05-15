Kumar Sanu Claims Present Actors Interfere With Playback Songs, 'The Power Should Rest With The Experts'

Kumar Sanu had made a big statement as he celebrated his 35-year career in the music industry. In a recent interview, the king of melody was asked about the kind of music he listens to when he mentioned that he likes Lata Mangeshkar or Kishore Kumar’s songs. However, the singer went on to say that he does not listen to today’s Hindi music because for him it is ‘not even worth listening to’. Now in another statement, the veteran singer has alleged that actors interfere too much that hampers the art of playback singing.

During an interview with ETimes, Kumar Sanu explained, “Our generation was lucky that we had all of the above. If our music directors today focussed less on turning towards the West and focussed more on our Indian music culture, we’d be able to better ourselves. The power should rest with the experts and not otherwise. Today, even actors are deciding which singer would do playback for them and we should get rid of this kind of interference."

He also added, “Today, music has become secondary, while it used to be a priority at some point. There’s so much overconfidence in contemporary filmmaking that at times they don’t even consider keeping good music. That’s a major reason why our industry is suffering."

However, this is not the first time when Kumar Sanu has weighed upon such interferences. He had earlier expressed to Indian Express, “Now, there is interference from everyone — be it the actor, producer, financer or the director. They tell the music composer, ‘You just make the song, rest we will do.’ But this wasn’t the case earlier. Which is why we would never correspond with the actor, there would be no discussion with them on how to sing it."

The 90s singer had also explained how work used to be ‘clearly divided’ earlier with nobody trying to do each other’s work. He had further mentioned that the division proved makers had confidence in singers and added, “If Nadeem-Shravan is making music, it will be good, if Kumar Sanu is singing, he will do a good job. That confidence isn’t there anymore. One song is sung by 8-10 singers today, which version will be retained, which one is good even they don’t know. It is very difficult to identify yourself as a singer in this situation."