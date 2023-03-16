Kumar Sanu Makes Big Statement, Says Today's Hindi Film Music 'Not Worth Listening To'

Kumar Sanu has made a big statement as he celebrates his 35-year career in the music industry. In a recent interview, the king of melody was asked about the kind of music he listens to when he mentioned that he likes Lata Mangeshkar or Kishore Kumar’s songs. However, the singer went on to say that he does not listen to today’s Hindi music because for him it is ‘not even worth listening to’.

“I listen to old Lata ji songs, Kishore Kumar, Rafi songs. I avoid listening to my songs, as I told you. I listen to some English songs as well, but today’s Hindi music, no. They are not even worth listening, so I neither listen, nor do I know much about it," Kumar Sanu told Indian Express.

The Chura Ke Dil Mera singer also talked about what has changed in the music industry over the years and shared how actors never used to be present during the recordings earlier. He mentioned that there was ‘no interference’ back then and nobody used to direct singers by saying ‘Do it this way, or that way.’

Kumar Sanu called this interference a ‘big problem’ and added, “Now, there is interference from everyone — be it the actor, producer, financer or the director. They tell the music composer, ‘You just make the song, rest we will do.’ But this wasn’t the case earlier. Which is why we would never correspond with the actor, there would be no discussion with them on how to sing it."

The 90s singer also explained how work used to be ‘clearly divided’ earlier with nobody trying to do each other’s work. He further mentioned that the division proved makers had confidence in singers and added, “If Nadeem-Shravan is making music, it will be good, if Kumar Sanu is singing, he will do a good job. That confidence isn’t there anymore. One song is sung by 8-10 singers today, which version will be retained, which one is good even they don’t know. It is very difficult to identify yourself as a singer in this situation."

